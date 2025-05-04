THE BETRAYAL OF MILES SAMPA: MAY 1, 2025, MARKS THE END OF A POLITICAL CAREER



By Timmy



In a striking parallel to the biblical story of Judas Iscariot’s betrayal of Jesus Christ, Miles Sampa’s recent decision to hand over the Patriotic Front (PF) party presidency to Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) on May 1, 2025, at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka, may prove to be a fatal blow to his political career. While some might see this move as a gesture of goodwill, it is crucial for Sampa to understand the true implications of his actions.



As news of the handover spread, many PF party members celebrated, showering Sampa with praise, hugs, and kisses. However, these displays of affection are nothing but crocodile tears. Behind the façade of gratitude lies a different reality—one where Sampa’s political fate is all but sealed.



The Writing on the Wall



Sampa must wake up to the harsh truth: the same individuals who are currently celebrating his decision are the ones who will ultimately bring about his downfall. The actions he has taken, particularly handing over power back to ECL, will not earn him favor within the party. Instead, it will be seen as a betrayal, signaling that his services are no longer needed.



A Lesson from History



The story of Jesus Christ and Judas Iscariot serves as a poignant reminder of the consequences of betrayal. Judas, one of Jesus’ closest disciples, betrayed him with a kiss, sealing his fate. Similarly, Sampa’s handover of power, though celebrated by some, marks the beginning of the end for his political career.



The End of an Era



May 1, 2025, will be remembered as the day Miles Sampa self-sabotaged his political future. The praise and accolades he received are not signs of love or appreciation but rather indicators of his impending doom within the party. Sampa must recognize that his actions have consequences and that his time in the PF is drawing to a close.



A Harsh Reality



Sampa’s decision to step down and hand over power to ECL will not be forgiven or forgotten. The PF party members who are celebrating his move are merely biding their time, waiting for the perfect moment to ensure that Sampa pays for what he has done. The end of his political career is near, and there’s little he can do to alter this course.



Miles Sampa’s political career effectively ended on May 1, 2025. The betrayal he has committed against the PF will not be overlooked, and his fate will serve as a cautionary tale for those who would seek to follow in his footsteps experciary people like chambinga they are next on the pf plan B list.



WAGON MEDIA