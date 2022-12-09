By Emmanuel Mwamba

The Chamber of Mines have issued a statement in defence of the ZCCM-IH/FQM Deal

A friend of mine wrote this reflection and I adopt it as mine.

The Chamber of Mines would do better to have press statements crafted by communication experts and not engineers.

The problem with engineers is that they communicate what is true, not what is right. The statement is technically correct but politically incorrect.

This communique contains facts. However, it would have been more impactful if it was written differently.

The tone is unnecessarily too confrontational or condescending and the choice of vocabulary is innappropriate for a key audience on matters of mining policy, including opposition politicians and the majority of Zambians who are deeply sided towards resource nationalism.

If not handled carefully, a populist politician can rise, win the next election and nationalize FQM. Let’s not underestimate the consequences of bad communication.

In my view, the following statements containing social media language should be rephrased or retracted:

1. … Chamber slams sensational misrepresentation …

2. Point scoring behaviourof pundits is willfully misrepresenting…

3. … one would have expected a broad apolitical support for …

4. … rather than this barrage of attacks we have seen in the media…

5. … the cessation of hostilities is extremely important for our optics in the global landscape …

6. … the 3.1% revenue-based royalty is at the top-end of the range normally seen…

7. … it’s time we stopped misrepresenting the facts, otherwise our opinion – and quality of our public debate – will be detached from reality…

8. … we must start getting behind the industry as… rather than just scoring points for points’ sake…

According to the authors of the statement, the Chamber of Mines is seeing some hostilities as if it’s in Ukraine.

They are also seeing those with divergent views as failing to rally behind development and just trying to score points for the sake of points.

Lastly, they are prioritizing optics on the international landscape rather than the concerns of Zambians.

To me this is a case study of how not to write a press statement in Zambia.

The authors have underestimated the nationalist sentiments and emotions of Zambians towards their god-given minerals, esp Copper.

The statement has also underestimated the power of politicians in Zambia and their ability to retaliate, including to attack the employees of FQM who head the Board of Chamber of Mines. This statement will be taken as a position of FQM trying to be insensitive to the concerns of Zambians.

Just observing loudly…

S.M