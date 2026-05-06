THE CHURCH HAS NOT FAILED TO MEDIATE ON THE ECL BURIAL IMPASSE, CLOSURE IS COMING SOON – Bishop Joshua Banda

THE CHURCH HAS NOT FAILED TO MEDIATE ON THE ECL BURIAL IMPASSE, CLOSURE IS COMING SOON – BANDA

Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAOG) Presiding Bishop, Joshua Banda, has refuted assertions that the Church has failed to mediate in the burial impasse involving former President Edgar Lungu, his family, and the government.

Bishop Banda says it is unfair to conclude that the Church has been ineffective in its mediation efforts, noting that it has been actively involved at every stage of the engagements.

Speaking when he featured on Christian Voice’s ChatBack programme in Lusaka today, Bishop Banda explained that although the Church’s role may not always be visible to the public, it has maintained consistent communication with both the Lungu family and government.

He added that the Church remains committed to ensuring that the matter is resolved and that closure is achieved as soon as possible.

“Some matters take time, and this is one of those situations however the mediation team is confident that closure will be reached soon,” said Bishop Banda.

He has since urged members of the public to remain patient and to continue trusting the Church as a credible mediator in resolving the impasse.

Angel Kasabo