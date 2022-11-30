THE CHURCH ON THE COPPERBELT APPEALS TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO RESOLVE ISSUES AT KCM.

…as Zambians are urged not to politicize the KCM/ Vedanta issue

Lusaka, Wednesday 30th November 2022

(SmartEagles)

The Church on the Copperbelt has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to quickly address the issues surrounding KCM and Vedanta Resources Limited.

Speaking on behalf of the clergy at a media briefing held in Lusaka today, Bishop Elson Bwalya says there is urgent need to resolve issues at KCM in order to address the economic challenges that the people of Chingola and Chililabombwe are currently facing.

Bishop Bwalya who was flanked by other two clergymen stated that the Church on the Copperbelt is confident that the New Dawn government under President Hichilema will find the solution to issues being faced at KCM.

He said it is regrettable that communities in Chingola and Chililabombwe are currently sustaining their families through illegal mining activities which should not be the case.

The clergy has since appealed to the head of state to find a lasting solution to this matter adding that the Church is confident that the mines in Zambia will once again perform well owing to the good policies being implemented by the New Dawn administration.

Meanwhile, Bishop Bwalya has appealed to Zambians not to politicize the KCM/Vedanta issue saying this is what led to the current squabble being faced at the mining firm.

And Bishop Bwalya has noted with concern that KCM is time bomb on the treasury if a solution is not quickly found.