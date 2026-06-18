THE COST OF LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGE & PF THIEVES





PF (Brian Mundubile and group) wanted to do the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage way at $1.2 billion.





Here is what Peter Sinkamba -a staunch supporter of Brian Mundubile -said:



“…the cost of constructing a brand new 296km four lane highway from Lusaka to Ndola costs about $1.11 billion.

This is not only cheaper but the most convenient option which the Green Party would have run with, if in government. This means for less the amount the PF Government has set aside for the 2-lane road, the Green Party would have built a brand new four lane highway. “





HH has done the same road at half the PF price,US $649.98 million .

So where was the other half going? Is this how PF used to steal money? Is this how they want to come and continue stealing?



BY Friends of HH Diaspora