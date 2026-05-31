THE DAY WE TEACH OUR CHILDREN TO HATE, ZAMBIA BEGINS TO DIE



The greatest threat to Zambia today is not a political party. It is the slow poisoning of our children with tribal hatred disguised as politics. As I observe sections of our political discourse, both online and offline, I am becoming increasingly concerned about a trend that threatens the very foundation of our Republic. Across social media platforms, campaign messages, political songs and public discussions, we are witnessing the gradual normalisation of tribal hostility, regional suspicion and religious manipulation as tools of political mobilisation. This must stop!





President Hakainde Hichilema was once branded as satan who will never rule over Zambia. He was called tribal and whoever supported him was called tribal. Entire communities were stereotyped and reduced into political labels. Against all odds, the people of Zambia stood firm because millions of citizens refused to surrender to division.





Today, however, some political players appear determined to reopen old wounds and revive the very politics that once pushed our nation towards dangerous levels of mistrust and extreme hooliganism. The faces may change. The political parties may change. The slogans may change, but division remains division.





No tribe has ever stolen as a tribe. No tribe has ever been corrupt as a tribe. No tribe has ever failed as a tribe. Individuals commit wrongdoing. Individuals abuse public office. Individuals break the law. When a person commits a wrong, let us hold that person accountable. Let us not condemn entire regions who share nothing with that wrongdoing except a common language or place of birth.





The moment we begin blaming tribes instead of individuals, we abandon reason and embrace prejudice.



Equally troubling is the increasing tendency to weaponise religion in politics. Some loudly proclaim themselves the exclusive representatives of the Almighty Heavenly Creator while portraying fellow citizens as agents of darkness. Yet true faith does not require hatred. True faith does not require insults. True faith does not require fear.





A nation cannot pray itself into development while hating itself into destruction.



Our founding generation understood something profound when they gave us the national motto, “One Zambia, One Nation”. Those words were never meant to be a ceremonial slogan. They were a warning. They were a lesson from history. They were a roadmap for national survival.





Today, we are planting seeds in the minds of our children. The question is simple, “what are we planting?”.



If we plant tribal hatred, they will harvest division. If we plant regional bitterness, they will harvest conflict. If we plant suspicion, they will harvest instability, but if we plant unity, hard work, accountability and respect for one another, they will harvest a stronger Zambia than the one we inherited.





Politics should compete on ideas, not tribes. On jobs, not surnames. On economic solutions, not regions. On integrity, not propaganda.



The Zambia we seek to build must belong equally to every citizen, regardless of tribe, province, religion or political affiliation.





We have already seen in other nations what happens when leaders and citizens begin to play with the fire of identity politics. Let us not make the mistake of believing that Zambia is immune.





The future of our country will not be decided by which tribe wins an election. It will be decided by whether we remain one people





Elections come and go. Presidents come and go. Political parties rise and fall, but Zambia must remain. Let us never hand our children a country divided by the hatreds of their parents.



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)