THE DISGRACE IN MAZABUKA, DEMOCRACY MUST STAND ABOVE CADREISM



By Tobbius Hamunkoyo



The disturbing events in Mazabuka, where political cadres allegedly attempted to block Gary Nkombo from filing his nomination papers, should concern every democratic-minded Zambian. President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND fought hard against cadreism, intimidation, and political violence because citizens wanted a nation governed by law, order, and respect for constitutional freedoms.

No individual, regardless of political position, deserves to be humiliated or threatened for participating in a lawful democratic process. What happened in Mazabuka was not just an attack on Gary Nkombo, but a dangerous reminder of the political intolerance Zambia has repeatedly rejected.





Gary Nkombo may have his flaws like any other leader, but his contribution to the growth of the UPND and Zambia’s democracy cannot be erased. For years, he stood firmly with the opposition during difficult political periods, defending democratic ideals and helping build the movement that eventually formed government under President Hakainde Hichilema. Many Zambians came to believe in the UPND project because of leaders like him who sacrificed their time, energy, and political careers for the party’s vision. Such a leader deserves respect and dignity, even where political disagreements exist.





More importantly, every Zambian must remember that the Constitution of Zambia guarantees every eligible citizen the right to participate in politics and seek public office. Under the Constitution, Gary Nkombo has every constitutional right to contest as an independent candidate for Member of Parliament as long as he resigned from the UPND and followed the legal requirements set by the Electoral Commission and the law. Democracy is not ownership by political cadres or individuals, it is a constitutional system protected by law. No group of people has the authority to block another citizen from exercising rights guaranteed under the Constitution.





Zambia must never return to the dark culture of intimidation and political lawlessness. We fought against violent cadreism because it weakens institutions, destroys party discipline, and threatens national unity. Political competition must be based on ideas, service delivery, and the will of the people,not fear, insults, or violence.

If democracy is to remain strong, then all political players, whether ruling party members, opposition leaders, or independents, must be allowed to participate freely and peacefully under the protection of the Constitution and the rule of law.



The Author is a good governance advocate and a Lawyer.