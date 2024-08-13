THE ECL LEGACY THAT MAKES HIM VERY PROUD- MY RESPONSE.



By Macpherson Mutale



“This evening, as I arrived home and faced yet another power outage, I turned to social media for some distraction.



Among the posts, one particularly stood out—a piece written by our former president, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu. In it, he expressed concern over the soaring costs of living in the past three years, lamenting how the Zambian people are struggling to meet their basic needs.



While it is essential to acknowledge the challenges our nation faces, it is equally important to address some of the claims made by former President Lungu.



Firstly, let us remind him that his so-called democratic and peaceful handover of power was not merely a benevolent gesture but a constitutional obligation.



The Zambian people decisively voted to retire President Lungu in the 2021 elections, despite his apparent belief that he could hold onto power indefinitely. He claimed that he would handover power to himself.



The period leading up to the 12th of August, 2021, will be remembered as one of the darkest chapters in Zambia’s democratic history.



Under President Lungu’s administration, opposition parties were severely restricted from campaigning freely. Certain areas were declared off-limits to the opposition, and President Hakainde Hichilema, the current leader, was detained at Chipata Airport just days before the polls, while his supporters were subjected to violence in the streets.



If this is what President Lungu considers a peaceful and democratic transition, then we clearly have vastly different definitions of those terms.



Former President Lungu’s pride in his legacy compared to the current administration is an interesting narrative, especially when we consider the state of the nation he left behind.



Under his watch, Zambia’s debt ballooned to unsustainable levels, leading to a default that has crippled our economy. He conveniently omits the fact that the low prices of commodities during his tenure were artificially maintained through unsustainable borrowing.



Fuel, fertilizer, maize, and even electricity were subsidized by funds that were never paid back, leaving the current administration with a mountain of debt to address.



It is worth asking former President Lungu to compare the state of the economy when he assumed office to when he left. What was the GDP growth rate then, and how has it changed?



What were the prices of essential commodities like fuel, mealie meal, sugar, and cooking oil when his party and he, took over in 2011 and again in 2015? These are questions that deserve honest answers.



During his presidency, Zambians voiced their concerns about the high cost of living, only to be met with disdain. We were told to eat kandolo (sweet potatoes) instead of bread, and when the nation faced power shortages, one of his ministers famously suggested that we should urinate in the Kariba Dam. Has President Lungu forgotten these moments?



Let us not forget the hardships endured by students, retirees, and public service workers under his administration. Meal allowances were cut, retirees were denied their dues, and council workers went months without pay. Is this the legacy that President Lungu is proud of?



Now, as a private citizen, President Lungu feels the economic pinch that ordinary Zambians have endured for years. It is worth noting that while in office, his personal wealth grew from less than K2 million in 2015 to over K23 million by 2016.



What might his current net worth be, after being retired by the Zambian people in 2021? Can a man who accumulated such wealth while in power genuinely represent the interests of ordinary citizens?



Under his leadership, cadres were allowed to collect public resources from markets, bus stations, and institutions like ZESCO. Money that could have funded free education was instead diverted to the pockets of those politically connected. Is this the legacy that President Lungu is so eager to boast about?



The economic challenges we face today are a direct result of the policies and decisions made during his administration. The consequences of his misrule are the reality we must now contend with.



How can a leader proudly claim a legacy built on mortgaging the future of the nation for short-term political gain?



We acknowledge the vision of President Michael Sata, who sought to invest in infrastructure development. However, President Lungu himself admitted that he had no vision of his own, and sadly, the vision left by President Sata has been marred by the pain and suffering inflicted on the Zambian people.



President Lungu in his post says, “Anywhere in the world, a good government advocates for public policies and strategies that seek and ensure stable economic growth, inclusive development, and an affordable environment for all citizens rather than perpetuating massive poverty, economic inequality, citizen hardships, social misery, and bankruptcy for the governed people. This is certainly shameful!”



Ironically, these words perfectly encapsulate the trajectory of his administration. Our economy, democracy, and social fabric all suffered a steep decline under his leadership. Indeed, it is shameful.



Yes, times are tough, and the cost of living is high. The power situation is dire, and many Zambians are struggling. But to claim that his legacy is more admirable than the current circumstances is laughable.



We face these challenges today because of the actions of those who prioritized personal gain over national progress.



Thank you, former President Lungu, for reminding us why we retired you in national interest. Zambia is not short of leaders who can steer this nation in the right direction, and we remain hopeful for a better future.”