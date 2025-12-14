The fate of the 11 Nigerian  soldiers detained in Burkina Faso  shall be decided after their investigation- Alliance of Sahel States (AES)

AES said the fate of the 11 Nigerian 🇳🇬 soldiers detained in Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 shall be decided after their investigation.





The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has announced that the fate of 11 Nigerian soldiers detained in Burkina Faso will be decided after the conclusion of ongoing investigations.





This was confirmed by Mali’s Minister of Security and Civil Protection, Daoud Aly Mohammedine, in an interview with the BBC.





Authorities within the AES say the matter is being handled through internal security and intelligence procedures, with no final decision taken yet.





The development highlights the growing security sensitivities and coordination challenges within the Sahel region as countries intensify counterterrorism and border control efforts.