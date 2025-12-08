The fight over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is heating up again.





Ethiopia  is accusing Egypt  of “driving up tensions” instead of sitting at the negotiation table. According to Addis Ababa, Egypt keeps using international pressure and old colonial-era water treaties to claim exclusive “historical rights” over the Nile.





Ethiopia says the Nile flows through its territory, and it has every legal right to build and operate the massive hydroelectric dam that now powers millions of homes.





Egypt disagrees. Cairo insists the GERD threatens its water supply and violates international law, warning that Nile flow reductions could have serious consequences for farmers, cities, and national security.





Ethiopia wants development, electricity and regional progress



Egypt fears water shortages and major risks to its population





Both sides accuse each other of refusing dialogue



The dam has already been inaugurated, but the political storm around it has only grown stronger.