“The Green Ghost of Power Haunts Them”

……..Lubinda Criticizes Government’s Failures



Acting Patriotic Front (PF) President Given Lubinda has unleashed a fierce critique of the government, accusing them of economic mismanagement and blaming their failures on the very opposition they replaced.





Speaking at a Tonse Alliance press briefing, Lubinda dismissed the ruling party’s excuses, describing them as a government that “talks, lies, and blames others instead of taking responsibility.”





In a fiery address, Lubinda ridiculed the government’s handling of the maize crisis, highlighting that despite PF’s efforts to boost maize production during their tenure, the current leadership had squandered the reserves within a year.



“We produced maize for three years they sold it all in one year. Now, they’re turning around and saying Zambians are suffering because of the ones they removed from power,” Lubinda said.





He further criticized the UPND government’s decision to allow duty-free maize exports, arguing that it undermined Zambia’s economy.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15nVMAii2b/



“Can you imagine? You produce something here, and instead of strengthening your economy, you tell people to export duty-free. The law is clear when you export any commodity, you must collect duties,” Lubinda added, accusing the government of worsening the maize shortage through poor planning and reckless policies.





On electricity, Lubinda boasted of PF’s track record, stating that Zambia’s electricity generation capacity had grown from 1,600 megawatts in 2011 to 3,200 megawatts by 2021. He questioned how a nation that had doubled its power output was now facing crippling load shedding.



“We doubled electricity generation, yet today, people can’t run their barbershops, women can’t weld, and butcheries can’t store meat because of power cuts,” he said.





Lubinda didn’t hold back on the UPND’S government’s approach to road infrastructure either, accusing them of surrendering Zambia’s economic interests to foreign companies.



“We built roads using public money hard-earned Zambian money. But today, they give foreign companies control over toll gates, telling them to collect fees for the next 25 years. How does that benefit the Zambian economy?”





He went on to mock the current leadership, suggesting that they assumed PF would continue to “run the government for them” even after they took power.



“They thought after forming government, PF would still be running the show like the previous president would remain to do what he knows best: talk and lie,” Lubinda said sharply.





In a direct swipe at President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, Lubinda echoed remarks by Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo, stating that the government’s fear of accountability was evident in their refusal to engage with parliamentary processes.



“How can cabinet ministers run away from parliament a place established by the constitution for the government to answer to the people? This is a government that fears its own shadow,” Lubinda declared.





He ended by accusing the ruling party of being haunted by the “ghost of power,” claiming they had become confused and directionless.



“They thought winning elections meant they would celebrate forever, but now the ghost of leadership is haunting them. They are lost even running away from their own responsibilities,” Lubinda said.





With tensions high and the opposition sharpening its attacks, all eyes are now on how the government will respond to Lubinda’s bold accusations if at all.



March 6, 2025

©️ KUMWESU