SEDITIOUS STATEMENT BY BINWELL MPUNDU



THE OPPOSITION MP’S BIZARRE CALL FOR ZAMBIANS TO FIGHT FOR INDEPENDENCE AGAIN IS PATENTLY ABSURD AND MUST BE PROBED BY POLICE.



Fellow citizens, We’re extremely appalled by the bizarre call by the Nkana Law Maker, Honourable Binwell Mpundu who’s calling on Zambians to fight for Zambia’s independence for the second time in 2026. The general public and law enforcement agencies may wish to note that the seditious statement by Hon. Mpundu is intended to instigate people to rise against the UPND government.





Surely, we cannot believe the desperation and misinformation being peddled by Hon Binwell Chansa Mpundu. His claim that the 2026 election is a fight for independence is not only baseless and seditious but also a gross misrepresentation of facts and reality of politics in Zambia.



Zambia has been an independent nation since 1964, and we will not be fooled into believing that we need to fight for it again. What we need is good governance, accountability, and transparency, which our current government under the able leadership of His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema is working hard to achieve.



His call to unite against tribalism, regionalism, corruption, injustices, and nepotism is nothing but a smokescreen. Our government has made visible and clear significant strides in addressing these issues, and we will not be swayed by empty rhetoric by the tired MP.



Furthermore, his statement ‘if you injure one, you injure all of us’ is a largely veiled threat, intended to incite violence and unrest against the government of the day and we call upon the Zambia police to consider summoning the law maker for a Quiz. We will not stand for such divisive language and calls to action that seek to undermine the stability of our nation.



We urge Zambians to reject this seditious narrative by Hon. Binwell Mpundu and instead focus on building a united and prosperous nation for all.



Let us work together to achieve real development and progress, rather than getting bogged down in unnecessary and false struggles for independence.



Castrol Kafweta

Jabari The Great ✍️



