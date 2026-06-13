The President publicly castigating those who refused to vote for Bill 7, is stunning- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes…



The President publicly castigating those who refused to vote for Bill 7, is stunning.



Surely that goes against the principle of separation of powers. MPs are being bullied for how they voted in the House‍♀️!





But, hey, it’s good to know that there are still a few politicians who can go with their own conscience, despite massive pressure.



Whatever the President says, Bill 7 was not at in public interest. It was written and passed for the UPND.





The whole process was highly deceptive. Even the TCC was deceived, because some clauses in the Bill, that was voted on, were not in Mushabati’s recommendations.





They also were not proposed by anyone.



They mushroomed on the floor of the House, on the last day.





Seeing as the President chooses to incessantly talk about Bill 7, we can conclude that he and an inner circle sat down and doctored that report.





Produced a Bill with provisions that came from the centre of power into the people’s constitution.



Top of those, was cunningly linking MP Proportional Representation seats to the Presidential, rather than Parliamentary election, as had been recommended by Mushabati.





All that said, weren’t we told that the Bill passed unanimously. Ati everyone in the House voted for it.



Ninshi these 4 bana lova ku Parliament, on the day??