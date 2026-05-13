The Reason Lily Mutambo is Begging



Barbra Musamba Wrote;



Lillian must learn to tell the truth. She is broke because the system kuno clamped her wings. Again, I’m a believer that when innocent people duped, cry out to the Lord. You will never know peace.





On the other hand kabili You portrayed some of us to your gullible followers and friends as stupid people with no investments back home. Just because we don’t advertise or are not the face of our businesses . It is because we understood long time ago, politics and business don’t mix.



To- date none of my tenants knows about me owning them. Right from PF days made sure not even my names appeared anywhere. One time an ex boyfriend even rented one lol. Left not knowing about me owning them. Yes a few PF knew about the car hire business and used to threaten will shut it down. Eventually sold the shares.