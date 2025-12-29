THE SCARF THAT NEVER SLEEPS: Mnangagwa’s Christmas Mystery



Even during an intimate Christmas celebration with his wife, Auxillia, and twin sons, Sean and Collin, President Emmerson Mnangagwa kept his now-famous multi-coloured scarf firmly in place. Festive cheer or family comfort made no difference the scarf stayed on.





From scorching heat to cold winds, sunshine or rain, the President is rarely, if ever, seen without it. The constant accessory has fuelled growing public curiosity, with many Zimbabweans asking the same question: why does he never remove it, not even at home?





In a political culture where superstition quietly coexists with power, the scarf has become more than a fashion choice.

Zimbabwean politics has long been associated with spiritual beliefs, with some leaders known to rely on rituals, charms or symbolic items believed to ward off misfortune or evil forces.





Whether personal habit, cultural expression or something more mystical, Mnangagwa’s ever-present scarf has become one of the most talked-about symbols of his presidency and the whispers show no sign of fading.