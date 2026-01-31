The Stonebwoy collaboration cost me over K600,000 – Yo Maps

MULTI-award winning Zambian artiste Elton Mulenga, whose stage name is Yo Maps has lifted the curtain on the high cost of stardom, revealing that his collaboration with Ghanaian heavyweight Stonebwoy, swallowed over K600,000 from his pocket to produce.

Yo Maps said what fans see as a four-minute masterpiece is actually a long, expensive journey.

From flights and accommodation in South Africa to paying dancers, models and the full production crew, the project became a major investment, one he admits cannot be recovered overnight through music alone.

Appearing on Phoenix FM yesterday, Yo Maps explained that in Zambia, music revenue flows like a narrow stream, not a river.

According to him, even charging about K250,000 per performance, he would need three to four shows just to recover what was spent, underlining why many artists struggle to reinvest in their brands.

He highlighted how difficult it is for artistes to rely solely on shows and streams to fund big productions.

The superstar noted that many of his music videos are not financed by music income, but by other business ventures, stressing that about 70 percent of his earnings come from outside music.

The ‘I wanna eat’ hitmaker stated that talent may open the door, but business sense keeps the lights on.

“Most of us Zambian artistes don’t know how to invest in our music, we need to understand music business. You can be one of the biggest artiste in the country but the money we get from shows is not sustainable, there are few artistes that invest in their brands,” he said.

“We should create business away from music so that the business can be able to support and sustain us.”

He warned that many artistes shine on stage but struggle behind the scenes because they fail to invest in their craft and branding.

“If I say am charging k250,000 to perform at your event, and if you give me that money after the performance, that money isn’t entirely for Yo Maps, I have a team that I need to pay,” he added.

“Music is my passion, but I’m also a hustler. I own more than 16 plots and often buy and sell land. When you buy a plot, it means your money is working for you, because land appreciates over time and that’s the kind of business I focus on.”

Yo Maps emphasised that true hardwork always comes with sacrifice.

The singer further urged his fellow artistes to plant their roots beyond the studio, saying the industry demands both creativity and strategy to survive.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba January 31, 2026