The suspicious role of Togo in the foiled coup in Benin:

By: Uko-obong Efiok

Dec 19, 2025.



I learned about the economic benefits of war some years ago, but recent events within the West African regional bloc under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have widened my understanding. These developments show that there can also be economic benefits in division, not only in war.





ECOWAS was founded to promote economic cooperation, improve the living standards of citizens, and encourage collective development in West Africa. However, the failure of the organization to effectively implement its policies and achieve the expected impact has weakened the bloc and deepened divisions among member states.





Togo is a founding member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). It signed the Treaty of Lagos on May 28, 1975, alongside the other 14 original member states that established the regional organization. The recent occurrences through the breakaway States of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger République have caused a paradigm shift in economic trades and inter-states relationship in West Africa.





After, the foiled coup in Bénin République, the closest neighbour to Togo. Benin government officials have accused Togo of providing refuge to the alleged leader of a recent failed coup, Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, and his accomplices. The accusations stem from the belief that Tigri is hiding in the Togolese capital, Lomé, and formal requests for his extradition have been made. Béninois officials claim Tigri is hiding in the Lomé 2 district of the Togolese capital, an area that also houses the residence of President Faure Gnassingbé.





Togo has been non-committal and has not confirmed either his presence or his custody. This has increased regional tension. However, later reports suggest that Tigri may have moved to Burkina Faso. If this is true, the question remains: under whose protection or assistance did he move?





Economic Benefits of Division



The reality of economic survival for the Sahel states is clear. The Sahel Confederation needs to integrate with a country that has a deep seaport in order to reduce high port fees and trade blockades. As landlocked states, Sahel countries rely entirely on the seaports of ECOWAS member states.





This is where Togo’s economic interest becomes important. It is no longer a secret that Togo has been actively exploring the possibility of joining the breakaway Alliance of Sahel States (AES). In early 2025, Togo’s Foreign Minister confirmed the country’s strategic interest in providing sea access to landlocked AES members—Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—through the Port of Lomé. This move is driven by economic opportunities and possible shifts in West African geopolitics away from ECOWAS. Togo is considering being the sole sea corridor of importation for the AES.





This consideration signals a potential realignment, as Togo seeks to balance regional cooperation with its existing ECOWAS commitments. However, the final decision will depend on Togolese leadership and public opinion.



Burkina Faso, another landlocked Sahel state, depends on the ports of Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, and Ghana, with the Port of Lomé in Togo being the most important to them.





The Russian target:



If the coup in Bénin République had succeeded with junta leadership running the affairs of the country, Togo would have been the first country to align by announcing their exit from ECOWAS.





A few days before the attempted coup, His Excellency President Gnassigbe of Togo was in Russia where he met with Russian leader, President Putin for a bilateral meeting.





A question of great concern should be, why is the Togolese government keeping mum over the betrayer of stability and constitutional authority?

This is not accusation but a concern.



If you can keenly study the strategic location of the Port of Porto Novo in Bénin and the Lome port in Togo then you’ll need no clarity to understand deeper what the foiled coup meant for Sahel States.





Uko-obong Efiok (UOE) is a multiple award-winning African Content Blogger and Publicist. A writer in politics. A student of History and International Studies in University of Uyo, Uyo, Nigeria. Dec 19, 2025. Email: efiokukobonguoe@gmail.com