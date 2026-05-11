The true PF is the one led by me – Makebi Zulu

The true PF is the one led by me – Makebi

PF Pamodzi Alliance leader, Makebi Zulu says the true PF is the one that he leads, and not one that is led by anyone else.

Speaking when he featured on Emmanuel Mwamba Verified, Zulu said the real PF is one where former President Edgar Lungu was.

He said members should be alert and should be able to know and should always identify the differences.

PF is literally a shadow of what it was, with leaders split, claiming ownership while others ditching the boat ahead of the August 13, General election.

Currently, even voters, especially netizens will be limbo of asked to select who, between Zulu, Miles Sampa or Robert Chabinga is the party president.

Zulu also said that members should always respect the authority of the party and do things in a truthful manner.

“You cannot pursue power in a corrupt manner. We all know where the true PF is and what to do,” he said.

Zulu said the former ruling party is where it is currently due to a few detractors who do not conduct themselves truthfully and have character flaws.

He complained that the party has seen a lot of divisions because of selfish people who only care about themselves.

“We would not have been talking about factions today if people had done the right things in the beginning,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zulu said the call for unity among opposition members is a good move, and urged all politicians in opposition to embrace it.

He said unity is the only thing that can produce better results and move the country forward.

Zulu added that the need to set aside difference for the sake of the Zambian people, cannot be overemphasized.

He revealed that he has been having engagements with Brian Mundubile to build unity within the party.

“We need to work together with a united force and achieve what Zambians want to see.”

“Very soon, the citizens will be able to see the results of the engagements and they will be very happy,” Zulu added.

By Sanfrossa Mberi

Kalemba May 11, 2026.