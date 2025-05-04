THE UNCEREMONIOUS EXIT OF MILES SCAPE FROM THE PF: A CALCULATED MOVE TO OBLIVION?



By Timmy



In a shocking turn of events, Miles Sampa, the embattled leader of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF), has handed over the party presidency to Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), a move that can only be described as a strategic/ self sabotage exit from the party he once claimed to lead. This development, announced on May 1, 2025, at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka, raises more questions than answers about Sampa’s political future.



The statement released by Sampa himself indicates a sudden change of heart, where he not only reconciled with ECL but also endorsed him as the PF’s sole presidential candidate for the 2026 elections. While this might seem like a gesture of unity, it starkly reveals Sampa’s diminishing influence within the party he once led.



The Writing on the Wall



With this move, Sampa has essentially bought himself an express ticket out of the PF, morphing into a political vagabond without a party to call home. Given his track record and the internal conflicts he stirred within the PF, it’s highly predictable that his former party colleagues will give him a cold shoulder. The very individuals he considered friends will likely distance themselves, recognizing the divisive role he played.



Where Next for Sampa?



The burning question on everyone’s lips is: What’s next for Miles Sampa? Given his political opportunism, it’s not far-fetched to speculate that he might find solace in either the Socialist Party (SP) led by Fred M’membe or the citizen first (CF) led by Harry Kalaba. However, the likelihood of him becoming a running mate in any of these parties remains to be seen.



Self-Inflicted Wounds



Sampa should not feign surprise when his colleagues from the pf shun him. His ascension to the PF presidency without the mandate of the majority of party members created significant friction. His actions, particularly appointing Nakachinda as party Secretary General before handing over power to ECL, signaled the beginning of the end for his tenure in the PF.



A Future in the Balance



As Sampa navigates this political crossroads, one thing is clear: his future in Zambian politics hangs in the balance. With the 2026 elections looming, Sampa faces the very real possibility of losing not only his parliamentary seat in Matero but also any influence he might have had within the PF, already we no that he has started noticing the cold shoulder from his friends in the pf.



The Way Forward



In light of these developments, our advice to Miles Sampa is straightforward: the best course of action would be to willingly resign from the PF and join the winning team—the United Party for National Development (UPND). This move would not only secure his political future but also offer him a chance to be part of a party with a clear vision for Zambia’s development.



As the political landscape continues to evolve, one thing is certain: Sampa’s decision will have far-reaching implications for his political career. The question remains: will he heed the call of pragmatism and join the UPND, or will he continue down a path that seems increasingly uncertain?



Time will tell.



WAGON MEDIA