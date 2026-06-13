The United States just offically recliassified cannabis.



The federal reclassification of medical marijuana to Schedule III marks a monumental shift in U.S. drug policy, promising to unlock clinical research and deliver massive tax relief to state-legal businesses.





After more than half a century under the nation’s most restrictive drug category, state-licensed medical marijuana has been officially reclassified from Schedule I to Schedule III by the federal government.





Since 1970, cannabis was grouped alongside heroin and LSD under the assumption that it had high abuse potential and no accepted medical value—a designation that increasingly clashed with the reality of millions of Americans legalizing its use under state programs.





While the change does not legalize recreational marijuana federally or allow interstate sales, it removes significant roadblocks for medical cannabis operators and scientists alike.





The practical implications of this policy shift are vast, particularly for the business and scientific communities.





State-licensed medical dispensaries can finally access standard federal tax deductions and operate with fewer restrictions, while clinical researchers can now bypass long-standing bureaucratic hurdles to conduct comprehensive studies on the drug’s medical efficacy and long-term health risks. Proponents hail the reclassification as a long-overdue, science-based correction, whereas critics warn it could downplay the potential risks associated with heavy cannabis use.



source: NBC News. Cannabis reclassification could ‘open the floodgates’ for research, scientists say.