THE UPND IS MORE DEVELOPMENT ORIENTED THAN THE PF – MWANSABOMBWE COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON

May 9, 2023

MWANSABOMBWE – Independent Mwansabombwe Town Council Chairperson Terrioh Chungu has described the new dawn administration as a serious government compared to the PF.

Mr. Chungu also says politicking on developmental issues will not take the country forward but backwards hence his desire to support progressive ideas.

He has cited the early distribution of fertilizer for 2023-2024 farming season as well as the increase in CDF which has been used to procure desks, construction of esucation and health infrastructure in his district.

The Council Chairperson says any well meaning Zambian should support efforts aimed at providing quality education.

He was speaking during the inspection and monitoring tour of the projects under construction in the District.

The projects visited are those being implemented under the Constituency Development Fund -CDF and the Capital Component of the Local Government Equalization Fund.

Mr. Chungu expressed happiness at the workmanship he witnessed so far.

(C) THE FALCON