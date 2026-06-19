The US fleet has begun its journey out of the Strait of Hormuz!! The US has also lifted the blockade

U.S. officially ends naval blockade on Iran; war de-escalation agreement enters effect



U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces have officially lifted all blockade measures affecting maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal waters, following direct orders from President Donald Trump.





According to the statement, U.S. military forces are no longer impeding the movement of commercial vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports, and all blockade enforcement operations have ceased.





CENTCOM added that U.S. naval forces will remain deployed in the region to monitor compliance with the agreement and ensure that all parties adhere to its terms.





The announcement marks one of the most significant developments since Washington and Tehran unveiled the text of their interim peace agreement, which includes the reopening of key maritime routes and efforts to restore commercial shipping through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.





The decision is expected to accelerate the return of oil tankers and commercial vessels to regional waterways after months of disruption, although shipping companies continue to monitor security conditions closely.