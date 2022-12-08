The Who, How and Why Merits of Each PF Aspiring Presidential Candidate: Don’t blame the Devil- Dr. Chris Zumani

The Who, How and Why Merits of Each PF Aspiring Presidential Candidate: Don’t blame the Devil

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

The list of names is simply in alphabetical order and has nothing to do with the most or least popular names.

1. BRIAN MUNDUBILE: He is the man with most understanding and experience of initiating, defending, losing and winning bills and legislative debates in parliament among them all. He has distinguished himself as a credible and formidable lawyer, businessman, parliamentarian and statesman from MMD to PF without ‘legal stones and thunders’. He speaks with clarity and rare political calmness.

2. CHITALU CHILUFYA: He is the only candidate with vast and longest Cabinet tenure and experience. Having been at MOH longer, he is another Sata who can claim and attach massive infrastructure historical development in the health sector to his name. As such, he is a known figure or name in most parts of Zambia. He is a public speaker with unique cunning skills.

3. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI: He is the most true Kopala candidate among them all who understands and commands political popularity in the most dynamic and complex region of Copperbelt. He has this rare courage to openly say: “ECL getting 5% & HH winning by 95% in North Western province is both bad politics and tribalism”. As a gifted politician, CK knows how to throw political Fire and Water to the rain.

4. EMMANUAL MWAMBA: He is the most outstanding diplomat and media guru among them all. He distinguished himself above the sky in South Africa, Ethiopia and at AU level. Having worked closely with FTJ, Sata and ECL, he smiles and chews the public service and diplomatic world with accurate knowledge, understanding and expertise. He is super sober, structured and highly believable.

5. GEOFREY BWALYA MWAMBA: He is the only one who knows HH from A to Z having been his political ally and running mate in 2016. He is respected in Bembaland especially after resigning his cabinet job in defense of his paramount chief. He is a renowned businessman and courageous politician known both in rural and urban circles. He is big, strong and reliable like ZANACO.

5. GREYFORD MONDE: He is the most youthful candidate among them; one that brings true ethnic diversity to the race. He is passionate and practical, one who grabs and divides part of the ‘Zambezi Voters’ from HH. He understands his political aspirations and knows how to utilize all useful tools, associates and allies.

6. MILES SAMPA: He is the most cosmopolitan candidate among them all commanding the political fortunes and popularity of the vast capital city of Zambia. He brings huge numbers of urban and social media voters to the PF table. As former Mayor of the capital city, he can freely go and reach any party of Lusaka with eyes closed and chart with ‘everyone’ along the way. He is forceful and tactical in all his engagements.

7. MUTOTWE KAFWAYA: He is equally youthful, sober, intelligent and professional in his political approach. Apart from boosting of both good parliamentary and cabinet experience, KAFWAYA is highly articulate and can claim massive success in the IT and Communications sector to himself when he was cabinet minister. He brings some good political food to the PF table too. He is universally good & unique in terms of stakeholder engagements.

Clearly, l was just passing by simply to celebrate each of these names in terms of their political uniqueness and perceived strength. The questions of their weaknesses or shortcomings is not my area of interest; it’s for PF members and leaders going to their convention. I think all of them are good people in their peculiarity.