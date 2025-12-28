The widow of a sl@in police officer  arrested for m8rder of her husband in South Africa

The widow of a slain police officer appeared in court briefly for the m8rder of her husband in South Africa.

Mokheseng Nqxulelo, 32, is alleged to have m8rdered her husband, a sergeant stationed at Protection and Security Services (PSS).

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani confirmed Nqxulelo appeared in the Aliwal North Magistrate Court on December 23, 2025 and was remanded in transit to Khayelitsha Court.

She will make her next court appearance on December 29, 2025 on a charge of m8rder.

“The officer, who was the suspect’s husband, was shot and k!lled in his home in Harare. Her appearance comes after she was re-arrested in Jamestown in the Eastern Cape by members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

“It is reported that in February 2023, the couple had an altercation. The family was also there at a stage but later left because of the fact that they were arguing continuously. The wife reports that the deceased fetched his official firearm. She relays that she thought he wanted to shoot her, but he handed her the firearm and said she must fire a few rounds to release her anger,” said Hani.

According to Hawks information, the woman then fired some rounds into the wall of the lounge and in the process she realised her husband was lying on the floor.

“She then ran out to the neighbour for assistance. Her husband was taken to hospital for treatment where he died on arrival. The case was supposed to go on trial during June 2025, but the matter was withdrawn because of a witness who cannot be traced,” said Hani.

Hani said the matter was again discussed with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A decision was made to arrest and charge the accused again after a warrant of arrest was issued, which led to her re-arrest.