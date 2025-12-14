 BREAKING NEWS 



The world’s richest man, Elon Musk says he wants to end poverty in Africa with Starlink. 

According to him, his satellite internet company, Starlink, is already making a real difference by bringing reliable internet to places that never had it before.





Musk said many schools and hospitals across the continent previously had no internet at all, or had access that was slow, unreliable, and too expensive.





But with Starlink, these institutions can now connect to the world more easily. He believes this kind of access to information, education, and communication can help people improve their lives faster than traditional aid efforts.





In his words, expanding internet access through Starlink could reduce poverty in Africa more than the combined work of many non-governmental organizations.



Do you believe him ⁉️