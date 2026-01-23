THE ZAMBIA ARMY COMMANDER, LT. GEN. GEOFFREY ZYEELE, IS ON FIRM GROUND

By Moses Z. Mtonga

As a country, we must be honest with ourselves, we cannot allow lawlessness to take root under the excuse of tolerance. That is exactly how many of our neighbouring countries slipped into instability, small things ignored until they became ungovernable. Zambia is not that big, and if we fail to manage these situations early, the consequences will overwhelm us.

History is clear, when strategic minerals especially gold are left unprotected and poorly managed, they become a breeding ground for criminal syndicates, armed groups, and chaos. Those with access to dangerous weapons are often not ordinary citizens, and in many cases not even Zambians. This is why vigilance is not optional, it is essential.

We must be careful about what we tolerate. What we tolerate today grows tomorrow. And if left unchecked, it can overpower the very systems meant to protect us.

The Zambia Army exists to defend sovereignty, protect national resources, and preserve order. They must be allowed to do their job professionally, lawfully, and decisively, and they deserve our full support and goodwill.

Let us also be clear: hiding behind the narrative of “people just trying to survive” cannot justify actions that endanger national security. We are all citizens, equally bound by the law and equally responsible for doing what is right. Zambia belongs to all of us, and safeguarding it is a shared duty.

We commend the firm and proactive approach taken by the Army Commander. Illegal activity must be stopped, criminal networks dismantled, and order restored within the bounds of the law and the Constitution.

To our men and women in uniform, especially the special forces,

We stand with you. Stay disciplined. Stay resolute. Zambia is counting on you.