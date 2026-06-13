THERE COMES A TIME WHEN A NATION MUST DEFEND ITS BEST CHANCE



There was a time when Hakainde Hichilema stood in opposition and endured ridicule, insults, arrests, false accusations and relentless political attacks.





When the Zambian people entrusted him with leadership, many expected revenge. Instead, he chose restraint. He chose reconciliation. He chose to focus on repairing an economy that had been pushed into debt default, rebuilding investor confidence, restoring free education, strengthening social support programmes, and putting Zambia back on a path to growth.





Amazingly some who were rejected by the people have not reflected. They have simply regrouped. Every achievement is dismissed. Every success is attacked. Every challenge is exaggerated. Rumours are manufactured, myths are spread, and bitterness is presented as patriotism.





However, there comes a moment in the life of every nation when citizens must distinguish between those who build and those who merely destroy; between those who offer solutions and those who survive on confusion; between those who work for progress and those who profit from division.





This is not about defending a politician. It is about defending a rare opportunity for Zambia to move forward.



The enemies of progress are not those who disagree. Democracy requires debate. The enemies of progress are those who seek to make the nation lose faith in itself, even when the country is moving in the right direction.





Zambia must not surrender its future to anger, hatred, bitterness and endless negativity. The builders must rise. The defenders of progress must rise. The patriots must rise and they must rise from every province, every tribe, every generation, and every corner of our Republic.





Zambia Forward, TOGETHER in UNITY! 🇿🇲



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner