THESE AFRICAN NATIONS HAVE NEVER PLAYED AT A FIFA WORLD CUP — AND THE LIST WILL SHOCK YOU . ⚽
Africa has 54 nations. Only a handful have ever made it to the world’s greatest football stage.
These talented football-loving countries are still waiting for their moment and with the 2026 World Cup expanding Africa’s spots to 9, that door is wider than ever before.
1. Benin
2. Botswana
3. Burundi
4. Chad
5. Comoros
6. Republic of Congo
7. Djibouti
8. Eswatini
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9. Ethiopia
10. Gabon
11. Gambia
12. Guinea
13. Equatorial Guinea
14. Guinea-Bissau
15. Lesotho
16. Liberia
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17. Libya
18. Madagascar
19. Malawi
20. Mali
21. Mauritius
22. Mauritania
23. Mozambique
24. Namibia
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25. Niger
26. Kenya
27. Central African Republic
28. Rwanda
29. São Tomé & Príncipe
30. Seychelles
31. Sierra Leone
32. Somalia
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33. Sudan
34. South Sudan
35. Tanzania
36. Uganda
37. Zambia
37 African nations. Still waiting. Still believing.
The ones that shock us most? Kenya (26), Uganda (36), Tanzania (35), Rwanda (28), Mali (20) and Zambia (37) passionate football nations with millions of fans who have never seen their flag at a World Cup.
But the future is bright. Africa’s time is NOW.
Which country on this list do you think qualifies FIRST? Comment below!
African hype media