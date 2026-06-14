THESE AFRICAN NATIONS HAVE NEVER PLAYED AT A FIFA WORLD CUP — AND THE LIST WILL SHOCK YOU . ⚽



Africa has 54 nations. Only a handful have ever made it to the world’s greatest football stage.





These talented football-loving countries are still waiting for their moment and with the 2026 World Cup expanding Africa’s spots to 9, that door is wider than ever before.





1.  Benin

2.  Botswana

3.  Burundi

4.  Chad

5.  Comoros

6.  Republic of Congo

7.  Djibouti

8.  Eswatini

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9.  Ethiopia

10.  Gabon

11.  Gambia

12.  Guinea

13.  Equatorial Guinea

14.  Guinea-Bissau

15.  Lesotho

16.  Liberia



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17.  Libya

18.  Madagascar

19.  Malawi

20.  Mali

21.  Mauritius

22.  Mauritania

23.  Mozambique

24.  Namibia

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25.  Niger

26.  Kenya

27.  Central African Republic

28.  Rwanda

29.  São Tomé & Príncipe

30.  Seychelles

31.  Sierra Leone

32.  Somalia



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33.  Sudan

34.  South Sudan

35.  Tanzania

36.  Uganda

37.  Zambia



37 African nations. Still waiting. Still believing.





The ones that shock us most?  Kenya (26),  Uganda (36),  Tanzania (35),  Rwanda (28),  Mali (20) and  Zambia (37) passionate football nations with millions of fans who have never seen their flag at a World Cup.





But the future is bright. Africa’s time is NOW.



Which country on this list do you think qualifies FIRST? Comment below!



African hype media