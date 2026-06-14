THESE AFRICAN NATIONS HAVE NEVER PLAYED AT A FIFA WORLD CUP — AND THE LIST WILL SHOCK YOU

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THESE AFRICAN NATIONS HAVE NEVER PLAYED AT A FIFA WORLD CUP — AND THE LIST WILL SHOCK YOU . ⚽

Africa has 54 nations. Only a handful have ever made it to the world’s greatest football stage.



These talented football-loving countries are still waiting for their moment and with the 2026 World Cup expanding Africa’s spots to 9, that door is wider than ever before.



1.  Benin
2.  Botswana
3.  Burundi
4.  Chad
5.  Comoros
6.  Republic of Congo
7.  Djibouti
8.  Eswatini
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9.  Ethiopia
10.  Gabon
11.  Gambia
12.  Guinea
13.  Equatorial Guinea
14.  Guinea-Bissau
15.  Lesotho
16.  Liberia


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17.  Libya
18.  Madagascar
19.  Malawi
20.  Mali
21.  Mauritius
22.  Mauritania
23.  Mozambique
24.  Namibia

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25.  Niger
26.  Kenya
27.  Central African Republic
28.  Rwanda
29.  São Tomé & Príncipe
30.  Seychelles
31.  Sierra Leone
32.  Somalia


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33.  Sudan
34.  South Sudan
35.  Tanzania
36.  Uganda
37.  Zambia

37 African nations. Still waiting. Still believing.



The ones that shock us most?  Kenya (26),  Uganda (36),  Tanzania (35),  Rwanda (28),  Mali (20) and  Zambia (37) passionate football nations with millions of fans who have never seen their flag at a World Cup.



But the future is bright. Africa’s time is NOW.

Which country on this list do you think qualifies FIRST? Comment below!

African hype media

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