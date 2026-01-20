“They Are All D*cks!” – Tiwa Savage Reveals She Had Only One Good Relationship





Award-winning singer Tiwa Savage has opened up about her turbulent romantic history, revealing that she has experienced only one truly fulfilling relationship in her life.





A Pattern of Heartbreak



Speaking in a candid interview with media personality Korty EO, the 45-year-old star admitted that most of her past relationships ended negatively. She attributed this pattern partly to her tendency to be a “people-pleaser,” often neglecting her own needs to satisfy her partners, which left her feeling disappointed and unlucky in love.





The One Who Got Away



While initially claiming she had never had a positive relationship, the singer corrected herself to acknowledge one standout partner whom she loved deeply. Tragically, she revealed that this “incredible” connection was cut short by his death.





She stated:



“There is hardly any relationship I would look back at and see anything positive. They are all d*cks! Actually, there is one, but he passed away. May his soul rest in peace. He was incredible.”





Reignited Rumors



Her emotional admission has reignited public speculation regarding her alleged romance with Davido’s late associate, Obama DMW (also known as 44), who died in 2021 after complaining of breathing difficulties



