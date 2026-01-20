THEY HAVE DONE WELL TO DETAIN MILES SAMPA, THAT WAS SO CARELESS OF HIM, HE COULD HAVE CAUSED CHAOS- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

THEY HAVE DONE WELL TO DETAIN HIM, THAT WAS SO CARELESS OF HIM, HE COULD HAVE CAUSED CHAOS



================

BaGiven Lubinda went like niba kapeta, elo basanga ati Bakapokola tabaleyangala. Awe what Miles did was bad.





They also need to check these idiots parroting fake lies on the sickness of the President.





Govt also need to enhance their capacity to catch up with these other people spreading falsehoods in the comfort of the diaspora.





There are laws everywhere, especially on cybercrimes, so litigations can be commenced even in the respective countries where these people are staying using the laws of the residing countries like what we did on ECL.





Meanwhile, Hon. Miles Sampa, the Matero Member of Parliament and Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General for Politics, has been arrested and detained at the Central Police Station.

According to reports, he was arrested in connection with transmitting false information about a fake polling station along Ring Road in Lusaka, a claim denied by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.





This isn’t Sampa’s first brush with the law; he was previously summoned to court over allegations of forgery and perjury related to his claim of being the PF president