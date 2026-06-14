THEY SAID “BASHI PROMISE.” ZAMBIA SAYS “BASHI PROGRESS”- Saviour Chishimba

THEY SAID “BASHI PROMISE.” ZAMBIA SAYS “BASHI PROGRESS”



They mocked President Hakainde Hichilema as “Bashi Promise” because they thought free education was impossible, debt restructuring was impossible, restoring confidence was impossible, and rebuilding a broken economy was impossible.





Today, the record is speaking louder than propaganda. Free education is here. Teachers and health workers have been recruited. CDF has moved from pocket change to real constituency development money. Social cash transfer has expanded. Debt restructuring has been achieved. Reserves have been rebuilt. The kwacha is no longer standing on the same broken foundation PF left behind.





Yes, not every household has fully felt the recovery yet. That is true, but a nation recovers like a patient, first the bleeding must stop, then strength returns, then the family begins to feel the change.





So, if this is what “Bashi Promise” has delivered after inheriting a country in a ditch, what more can Zambia achieve when we give him the full second mandate to finish the job?



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner