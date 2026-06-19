THEY STOLE MONEY, NOW THEY WANT TO RETURN



CATHOLIC priest Elias Muma has urged Zambians not to allow leaders who plundered national resources and mismanaged the country to return to government, saying the nation deserves honest and principled leadership.





Father Muma said Zambians should continue fighting corruption and stop allowing politicians accused of mismanaging public resources to return to government positions.





Speaking during mass at Mpatamato Parish in Luanshya, Fr Muma said many politicians are more interested in political office than genuine leadership, adding that the country’s future depends on electing leaders with integrity and vision to transform people’s lives.





“We must cast out the spirit of corruption because it has caused so much suffering,” Fr Muma said.



“Do not allow people who destroyed this country and stole from the people to come back into government.





“You all saw what they did to this country. Zambia deserves leaders who will serve the people with honesty and integrity.”



He said the country needs transformational leaders who will protect public resources and prioritise healthcare, education and national development.





“We need to cast out all these fake politicians. Many politicians are not leaders. They are politicians, but they are not leaders,” Fr Muma said.





“We need transformational leadership in this country because Zambia can only move forward if we have leaders who genuinely want to serve the people.”





He questioned the source of wealth of some individuals in the previous regime who display extravagant lifestyles despite having no known businesses or legitimate sources of income.



Fr Muma said Zambians should not normalise suspected abuse of public resources.





“One person who has not worked and whose business is not even known suddenly has so much wealth, and people just accept it.



“We must begin asking where that wealth came from because public resources belong to the people,” he said.





Fr Muma said corruption and theft of public funds have denied Zambians access to quality healthcare and other essential public services, resulting in unnecessary suffering and loss of lives.





“When you play with people’s money, you kill so many people. People die because there are no medicines in hospitals,” he said.



“Public money must never be treated as personal money because the consequences are borne by ordinary citizens.”



Zambia Daily Mail