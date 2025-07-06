They want to abduct me, cries Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



President Hakainde Hichilema and his advisors are getting dangerously evil and destructive.





It is clear that; “What they can’t control, they must destroy.”



It’s not my fault that despite the huge resources and state infrastructure available before him, he has failed to put up a working team, literally in every ministry department and unit. His rule is characterised by failure and self-pleasing hyperbole statements of national development.





He has Brenthurst Foundation, Tony Blair Institute and his local advisors and therefore, it must have been easy to govern and fashion a development agenda.





Further it’s not my fault that he has failed to put up an effective media team, that fails him everyday, embarrasses him everyday, despite the presence of qualified and experienced personnel in Zambia he can consider to recruit.





On my podcast, “Emmanuel Mwamba Verified”,I bother to support my arguments and opinions with verified facts, in video or documentary form, and I open phone lines, open lines, unfettered access so that anyone can call, they also can call.



Hichilema’s own videos, in his own words, are a regular feature.





What is clear is that they find the publication of the Truth dangerous!



He has enacted some of the most obnoxious, repressive and dangerous laws against free speech and other individual rights and freedoms.



I left the country because of increasing state and UPND serious threats against my life and that of my family.





When I was in Ethiopia for the African Union Heads of State Summit in February 2025, I was being sought like a needle, and a group of 3 men turned up at the hotel frantically looking for me.





Probably to abduct me.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation even recalled a member of staff at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa accusing her of helping me to be accredited to the Summit.





They accused someone I’ve never met or known or spoken to in my entire life.



It must be said that I was an effective and celebrated Ambassador at the AU (not to blow my own trumpets) and I was therefore invited to the Summit by the AU and other organizations.





Do I need anyone to help me with accreditation or access to the African Union or its meetings?





Imagine if I was in the country in Zambia? What would be my fate?

Even when I’m out here, Am I safe against a regime and its tentacles, Hichilema has turned out to be.





Family, pray for me and my family and pray for all those in the struggle.



My story is not isolated. It’s the story of every Zambian that find President Hichilema’s rule and governance objectionable, call out his misrule, expose his corruption, condemn his abuse of human rights, speak against his tyrany to control all wings of government and democratic institutions and denounce his dictatorship.