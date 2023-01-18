Thieves steal car at police station

STRAY BULLET KILS SUSPECTED CAR THIEF

By ROGERS KALERO

AN UNKNOWN man of Buchi township in Kitwe has died after he was allegedly hit by a stray bullet, while another is on the run after the duo attempted to sell a motor vehicle in Kitwe that was stolen at a Police Station in Chingola where it was parked for purposes of safety and security.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident which happened today around 11:00 hours in Buchi Township and said a manhunt has since been launched for the other suspect.

Mr Mweemba said the Anti-Robbery Squad in Kitwe received information that there were two unknown male persons who were selling a Toyota Corolla, Silver in colour without registration numbers.

He said the informant was suspicious because the motor vehicle they were intending to sell had no number plates, but had insurance, road tax and certificate of fitness discs displayed on the windscreen and he decided to inform the police.

“Acting on the information, police rushed to scene and the two suspects upon spotting the police scampered in different directions. A team of officers separated and each gave chase to the two criminals who were ordered to stop but failed to heed despite firing several warning shots in the air as they continued running.

“In the process, one of the two was hit by a stray bullet in his left shoulder and fell down. He was later picked and rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” Mr Mweemba said.

He said the suspected stolen motor vehicle was recovered and upon searching inside, a church tithe card with a name and phone number was found in the car belonging to Redemption Shalom Church Lulamba Congregation.

“The number was called and it was established that the owner of the car was Micheal Muzolo who said he had on Monday night parked the said vehicle at Chiwempala police station in Chingola for safe custody but the following day when he went to pick the car, he discovered that it was stolen, ” he said.

Mr Mweemba said the matter was then reported to police and a further search in the car revealed a set of number plates hidden under the front passenger seat and matched with the discs on the car.

( Daily Nation Zambia )