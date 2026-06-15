This is a Total victory for Iran!!!🚨



BEFORE: Complete Sanctions over Iran

NOW: Lifting of restrictions and Release of $24 billion Iranian assets



BEFORE: Presence of US bases in Region

NOW: US military withdrawal from region





BEFORE: Not a single money paid to Iran

NOW: US is paying $300 billion plus in Total



BEFORE: Iran Will not develop Nuk£s🤣

NOW: Iran Will not develop Nuk£s🤣





BEFORE: Oil-related sanction over Iran

NOW: Suspension of oil-related sanctions , Iran can sell their oil to the world



BEFORE: Izrael and US waging w@rs in Region

NOW: Permanent ceasefire including Leban0n.





BEFORE: US use to controlling Iran’s internal affairs.

NOW: US will not interfere in Iran’s internal affairs





Iran’s Foreign Minister recently visited Russia, China, and the UAE, establishing a strategically masterful front on all sides.



Iranians united to achieve this!! The power of unity