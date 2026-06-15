This is a Total victory for Iran!!!🚨
BEFORE: Complete Sanctions over Iran
NOW: Lifting of restrictions and Release of $24 billion Iranian assets
BEFORE: Presence of US bases in Region
NOW: US military withdrawal from region
BEFORE: Not a single money paid to Iran
NOW: US is paying $300 billion plus in Total
BEFORE: Iran Will not develop Nuk£s🤣
NOW: Iran Will not develop Nuk£s🤣
BEFORE: Oil-related sanction over Iran
NOW: Suspension of oil-related sanctions , Iran can sell their oil to the world
BEFORE: Izrael and US waging w@rs in Region
NOW: Permanent ceasefire including Leban0n.
BEFORE: US use to controlling Iran’s internal affairs.
NOW: US will not interfere in Iran’s internal affairs
Iran’s Foreign Minister recently visited Russia, China, and the UAE, establishing a strategically masterful front on all sides.
Iranians united to achieve this!! The power of unity