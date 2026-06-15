This is a Total victory for Iran!!!

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This is a Total victory for Iran!!!🚨

BEFORE:  Complete Sanctions over Iran
NOW:  Lifting of restrictions and Release of $24 billion Iranian assets

BEFORE: Presence of US bases in Region
NOW: US military withdrawal from region



BEFORE:  Not a single money paid to Iran
NOW:  US is paying $300 billion plus in Total

BEFORE:  Iran Will not develop Nuk£s🤣
NOW:  Iran Will not develop Nuk£s🤣



BEFORE:  Oil-related sanction over Iran
NOW:  Suspension of oil-related sanctions , Iran can sell their oil to the world

BEFORE:  Izrael and US waging w@rs in Region
NOW:  Permanent ceasefire including Leban0n.



BEFORE: US use to controlling Iran’s internal affairs.
NOW:  US will not interfere in Iran’s internal affairs



Iran’s Foreign Minister recently visited Russia, China, and the UAE, establishing a strategically masterful front on all sides.

Iranians united to achieve this!! The power of unity

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