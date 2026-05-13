By Sunday chanda

Threshold moved from 3 to 7 persons under Public Gatherings Bill 2026.



Government has at Committee Stage amended the proposed threshold for public gatherings from 3 persons under the current Public Order Act to 7 persons under the new Public Gatherings Bill.





Government has also allayed public fears and misconceptions surrounding the threshold for public assemblies and meetings under the Public Gathering Bill.





There appeared to be growing misinformation suggesting that the mere appearance of three people in a public place automatically requires police notification. This interpretation is inaccurate and risks unnecessarily alarming the public