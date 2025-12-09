TikTok has temporarily disabled its LIVE feature in Nigeria  between 11pm – 5am after a surge in broadcasts showing explicit sexual acts and adult content.





According to the platform, this is a move to protect users and improve safety.

TikTok revealed it has already removed over 49,000 live sessions in Nigeria for sexual content.





For now, no one in Nigeria can host or watch LIVE during late-night hours, and TikTok has not said how long the ban will last.





The decision comes as the platform tries to curb content that violates its community rules.