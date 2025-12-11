TikTok restricts late-night LIVE streams in Nigeria due to rise in adult content

TikTok has temporarily shut down its late-night LIVE feature in Nigeria after a sharp rise in broadcasts showing explicit sexual content.

The company says users in the country will no longer be able to host or view LIVE sessions between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., the window where most of the offending content was coming from.

According to TikTok, the move is part of an effort to tighten safety controls and protect viewers, especially minors.

The platform says it has already taken down more than 49,000 LIVE sessions in Nigeria for sexually explicit behavior in recent months, but the violations continued to grow.

The company didn’t give a date for when the restriction will be lifted, saying only that the pause will remain in place while it works on stronger moderation and enforcement tools for the region.

The decision comes as TikTok faces rising scrutiny in Nigeria over adult content, influencer behavior, and the platform’s ability to police its live-streaming ecosystem.

Some creators from Nigeria has taken the platform as a mode to exploit their s€dual content with some even doing it live.

Some users believe the ban is a step in the right direction as TikTok has allowed some questionable content on the sites in the past.