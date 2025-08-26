TikToker arrested after allegedly bragging about killing coworker over $31,000 debt

A TikToker has been arrested after allegedly posting videos about killing his co-worker.

Naqibullah Habibzoi was apprehended on Thursday following the 31 May shooting and death of Awal Noor Kiftan, 34.

The 23-year-old worked with the victim at a trucking company, according to local outlets.

Authorities arrived at Kiftan’s apartment 9100 block of Dartbrook Drive, San Antonio, Texas, at around 11pm, finding him unresponsive with several gunshot wounds, before being pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend had alerted police that he was with Kiftan that night as he was called to meet a woman outside his apartment.

This is when Kiftan went outside alone, and his friend heard gunshots before going out and finding him on the ground, according to the cops.

It was found that the woman who called the victim outside was in a relationship with Habibzoi, with both being listed as suspects in a previous possible assault reported in April, reports the San Antonio Express News.

Police think she lured him out, after which they suspect Habibzoi shot him.

Suspicious TikTok posts

Police dug deeper and found that Habibzoi took to TikTok to accuse Kiftan of taking $31,000 from him, as he even allegedly wrote in a post: “We never move on without taking revenge.”

Investigators translated a post where he explains in Pashto that Kiftan ‘tricked him’ and took his money despite being his friend.

The affidavit further noted that he wrote in a different post: “If you do something bad to us, something bad will happen to you.”

He also claimed that Kiftan ‘had his $31,000’ and even shared a snap of a firearm with the Afghanistan flag on top of a carpet.

Habibzoi claimed his TikTok was hacked to frame him for the crime, denying responsibility for the videos, but shortly after saying this he appeared to make a new post with the same carpet from the other video.

A disturbing phone call

Police also say the suspect confessed to the shooting in a phone call after saying to someone that ‘he finished them’, again in Pashto.

Habibzoi allegedly said on the call he ‘did it with his hands’ and said ‘his heart is pleased and satisfied.’

Call records from Haninzoi’s phone revealed that he’d travelled from Houston to San Antonio that day, before returning to his home city after the shooting.

A GoFundMe was started for Kiftan, who was described as a ‘hardworking immigrant living far from his homeland.’

It further said that his death leaves behind a ‘bereaved family and orphaned children… in urgent need of humanitarian and financial support.’

So far, over $8,800 has been raised for the family.

Habibzoi is currently being held at Bexar County Jail