TOMORROW, Sean Tembo HAS TO SPLIT HIMSELF INTO TWO

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The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, under Honourable Davies Chibwili, has ordered Mr. Tembo to appear without fail at 09:00 hours, with his surety Eric Kunda instructed to produce him.



At the same time, he’s also expected at the Electoral Commission of Zambia for pre-processing.





So the real question is: which Sean Tembo shows up where? 😄





Facing charges involving remarks about Hakainde Hichilema is one thing—but being in two places at once? That’s a whole new level of politics.