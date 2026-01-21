⬆️ BRIEFING | Tonse Alliance Divisions Deepen as KBF Walks Out



The opposition Tonse Alliance faced fresh internal strain after Kelvin Fube Bwalya, leader of the Zambia Must Prosper, walked out of a Tonse Council of Leaders meeting, citing concerns over procedure, legitimacy, and alleged manipulation.





Bwalya, popularly known as KBF, objected to the presence of a large delegation from what he described as an unregistered organisation linked to Brian Mundubile, the Mporokoso Member of Parliament.





He argued that the meeting had departed from agreed standards, noting that registered parties such as ZMP, Forum for Democracy and Development led by Chifumu Banda, and the Christian Democratic Movement led by Dan Pule were being placed on the same footing as entities without formal legal standing





According to Bwalya, former State House political adviser Zumani Zimba was attempting to influence the alliance structure in a manner that favoured Mundubile. He questioned why such efforts were being pursued through what he described as unclear and irregular arrangements.





“We cannot participate in a process that has no rules and no clarity,” Bwalya said, adding that he would not legitimise what he termed a murky process.

https://youtu.be/DEyhm4mOGw0?si=HyvU47s77-D3xBfW

After demanding that clear rules be applied to the composition and conduct of the meeting, Bwalya and his delegation left the gathering.

The walkout adds to growing questions around the Tonse Alliance’s cohesion and governance. While the alliance was formed to present a united opposition front, recurring disputes over leadership, membership, and decision making have exposed structural weaknesses.





No official response had been issued by the Tonse Alliance leadership at the time of publication.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya