TONSE ALLIANCE PRESIDENT HON BRIAN MUNDUBILE DETAINED AT IBEX HILL POLICE STATION

GOVT BLOCKS MUNDUBILE FROM TRAVELLING AS HE IS TAKEN TO IBEX HILL POLICE
State agents at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport today held Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile and blocked from traveling for unknown reasons.
After many hours of detention at KKIA, Mundubile has been taken to Ibex Hill police station for questioning and possible detention.
Police are yet to state the reasons for the decision to block the opposition leader from traveling and his move to Ibex Police Station.
BRIAN MUNDUBILE WRITES:
I’m currently at Ibex Hill police station, where I’ve been brought in for questioning. I want to assure the nation that I’m cooperating fully with the authorities. I’ll keep you updated as soon as I have more information. Thanks for your support.w
Mundubila, you are a big thief, and this is common knowledge. Your businesses would not be able to thrive without government contracts and artificially inflated prices. However, the unfortunate reality is that delivery has been an issue, particularly after payment. You were providing your girlfriends with bags of money. We are aware of your history, sir. You may deceive a few naive Zambians who are oblivious to the truth. Your companies cannot sustain themselves without government contracts, which is why you are striving to become the president. Regrettably, that will never come to fruition. The timing is inappropriate to begin questioning you at this moment. Let them pursue that after the elections.