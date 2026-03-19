TONSE ALLIANCE PRESIDENT HON BRIAN MUNDUBILE DETAINED AT IBEX HILL POLICE STATION

GOVT BLOCKS MUNDUBILE FROM TRAVELLING AS HE IS TAKEN TO IBEX HILL POLICE



State agents at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport today held Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile and blocked from traveling for unknown reasons.





After many hours of detention at KKIA, Mundubile has been taken to Ibex Hill police station for questioning and possible detention.





Police are yet to state the reasons for the decision to block the opposition leader from traveling and his move to Ibex Police Station.

BRIAN MUNDUBILE WRITES:



I’m currently at Ibex Hill police station, where I’ve been brought in for questioning. I want to assure the nation that I’m cooperating fully with the authorities. I’ll keep you updated as soon as I have more information. Thanks for your support.w