TONSE ALLIANCE RAISES ALARM OVER POSSIBLE EXCLUSION OF MUNDUBILE FROM ZAMBIA’S RACE
By BM8 staff reporter
Lusaka — The Tonse Alliance has sounded an urgent warning over what it describes as a “clear pattern” by Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to prevent leading opposition candidate Brian Mundubile from contesting the upcoming August 13 presidential election.
Speaking in Lusaka on Thursday, Tonse Alliance spokesman Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa—himself an academician and respected political analyst expressed deep concern at a series of developments that he says appear designed to sideline Mundubile from the ballot paper.
“There is a growing body of evidence pointing to a deliberate and systematic attempt by the UPND to block Mr. Mundubile’s candidacy,” Dr. Mwelwa stated. “This is not just political gamesmanship; it is a direct attack on the democratic process.”
Dr. Mwelwa cited recent legal manoeuvres, arrests, and what he called “trumped-up charges” against Mundubile as part of a wider strategy to weaken the opposition ahead of the critical polls.
“We have seen a worrying trend: repeated arrests, legal threats, and an atmosphere of intimidation around Mr. Mundubile and his supporters. The intention seems clear—to keep him off the ballot and deny Zambians a fair choice in the election,” he said.
The Tonse Alliance spokesman called on the international community including the European Union, African Union, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to closely monitor the situation in Zambia.
“We urge our regional and international partners to take note of these developments. The credibility of our elections is at stake, and the world must not turn a blind eye to attempts to undermine democracy in Zambia,” Dr. Mwelwa said.
He added that barring a leading presidential aspirant from contesting would set a dangerous precedent for the country and the region.
“Democracy thrives on competition and open participation. Any move to exclude Mr. Mundubile from the ballot would not only be undemocratic but would also betray the trust of the Zambian people,” Dr. Mwelwa warned.
The UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has not yet issued a formal response to the allegations. However, the debate over the integrity of Zambia’s electoral process is likely to intensify as the August 13 polls approach.
No one in UPND sent Mundubile to go and obtain road construction and rehabilitation contracts. And fail to deliver on those contracts. Over 1.5 billion kwacha involved. And today you want to play victim ?
Let Mundubile tell the Zambian people who he has robbed shamelessly why he shouldn’t be locked up for failing to honour these numerous road contracts.
Tonse should know that UPND is resolved, hence the need to come together as opposition, even if you called on all international bodies to protect Mundubiles candidacy, it is very clear even for a blind man what the intentions of the UPND are and they will push for those intentions, opposition must just come together for one purpose and that is to once more liberate the country from a clear wrong direction