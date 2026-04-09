TONSE ALLIANCE RAISES ALARM OVER POSSIBLE EXCLUSION OF MUNDUBILE FROM ZAMBIA’S RACE



By BM8 staff reporter



Lusaka — The Tonse Alliance has sounded an urgent warning over what it describes as a “clear pattern” by Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to prevent leading opposition candidate Brian Mundubile from contesting the upcoming August 13 presidential election.





Speaking in Lusaka on Thursday, Tonse Alliance spokesman Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa—himself an academician and respected political analyst expressed deep concern at a series of developments that he says appear designed to sideline Mundubile from the ballot paper.





“There is a growing body of evidence pointing to a deliberate and systematic attempt by the UPND to block Mr. Mundubile’s candidacy,” Dr. Mwelwa stated. “This is not just political gamesmanship; it is a direct attack on the democratic process.”





Dr. Mwelwa cited recent legal manoeuvres, arrests, and what he called “trumped-up charges” against Mundubile as part of a wider strategy to weaken the opposition ahead of the critical polls.



“We have seen a worrying trend: repeated arrests, legal threats, and an atmosphere of intimidation around Mr. Mundubile and his supporters. The intention seems clear—to keep him off the ballot and deny Zambians a fair choice in the election,” he said.





The Tonse Alliance spokesman called on the international community including the European Union, African Union, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to closely monitor the situation in Zambia.





“We urge our regional and international partners to take note of these developments. The credibility of our elections is at stake, and the world must not turn a blind eye to attempts to undermine democracy in Zambia,” Dr. Mwelwa said.





He added that barring a leading presidential aspirant from contesting would set a dangerous precedent for the country and the region.





“Democracy thrives on competition and open participation. Any move to exclude Mr. Mundubile from the ballot would not only be undemocratic but would also betray the trust of the Zambian people,” Dr. Mwelwa warned.



The UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has not yet issued a formal response to the allegations. However, the debate over the integrity of Zambia’s electoral process is likely to intensify as the August 13 polls approach.