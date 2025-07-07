TONSE ALLIANCE STATEMENT ON POLICE BRUTALITY AT KIKONGE GOLD MINE IN MUFUMBWE DISTRICT OF NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE OF ZAMBIA



Liberty House, 7th July 2025



1. The TONSE ALLIANCE is very saddened by the unnecessary loss of lives due to Police brutality at Kikonge Gold Mine in Mufumbwe District. From our standpoint, it does not matter whether the total number of those killed is 3, as alleged by Government media, or 18 as alleged by some private media. Even a single life lost due to Police brutality is one too many.





2. As TONSE ALLIANCE, we wonder why Government did not simply issue eviction notices to the miners, for them to vacate the premises within a specified period of time, instead of sending Police to ambush them, bringing about unnecessary bloodshed and loss of lives. If the UPND Government respected human lives, then the use of force should have been the last resort and not the first option.





3. As TONSE ALLIANCE, we further wonder why the UPND Government has been unwilling to issue artisanal mining licenses to these youths so as to allow them to regularize their mining activities, instead of gleefully referring to them as illegal miners? It is evident that these youths are Zambian citizens who are not lazy, but are able and willing to work hard by engaging in mining activities. So why can’t the Government empower these youths by issuing them with artisanal mining licenses so that they can undertake their activities within the confines of the law?





4. It is evident that our youths, both those who went to school and those who did not, are battling with high levels of unemployment. There are no jobs on the market. This has forced many youths to engage in criminal activities. However, instead of engaging in criminal activities and robbing innocent citizens, the youths who went to Mufumbwe decided to work hard for themselves by engaging in small scale mining. By all means, this was a noble undertaking. However, instead of their Government empowering them with artisanal mining licenses and training, their Government instead sent armed police officers to shoot them dead. The question is why?





5. As TONSE ALLIANCE, we wish to advise the UPND Government to learn from their counterparts in Zimbabwe with regard to the handling of artisanal mining. In Zimbabwe, individual artisanal miners are empowered with licenses and safety training, which has turned them into the biggest contributors to the local diamond mining industry. To the contrary, in Zambia, the Department of Mines has a long list of outstanding applications for artisanal mining licenses, and yet our people are harassed and even killed by the police for engaging in artisanal mining without licenses.





6. As TONSE ALLIANCE, we wish to advise President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government to change their attitude towards artisanal miners. Instead of criminalizing them and sending Police to brutalize them and shoot them dead, the Government should instead empower these youths by issuing them with artisanal mining licenses, so that they can operate within the law. Once these youths have been licensed, they should then be subjected to safety training so that we can avoid the many small scale mining accidents that have been rampant of late. No president can build a nation by deploying force where wisdom is required.





///END



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia.