Tonse loses another Seat, out of the 19 seats in Northern western province they are remaining with 4.

In a stunning political twist that has sent shockwaves through the Mwinilunga West constituency, National Radical Progress and Unity Party (NRPUP) candidate Edward Katanga has officially withdrawn from the parliamentary race.





The unexpected move comes just after Katanga successfully filed his official nomination papers with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





In a formal notification to the electoral body, Katanga revealed that his decision followed “deep consultation and careful consideration.”This sudden exit completely reshapes the battlefield for the Mwinilunga West seat, leaving voters and political analysts scrambling to figure out what this means for the upcoming General Election.





Katanga has not yet detailed the specific reasons behind his sudden change of heart, leaving a massive void in the constituency’s race.