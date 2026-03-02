Tonto Dikeh Lists People to Avoid, Sparks Reactions Amid VeryDarkMan–King Mitchy Feud





Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has stirred conversations online after sharing her thoughts on the kinds of people others should avoid.





In a video posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, February 28, 2026, the actress drew from her personal experiences to advise Nigerians about setting boundaries. Although she initially said she would mention five categories of people to stay away from, she only discussed two and promised to reveal the remaining ones later.





Her comments quickly generated reactions, with many social media users suggesting the message was indirectly linked to the ongoing feud between VeryDarkMan and King Mitchy.





In the video, Tonto urged her followers to distance themselves from individuals who have nothing to lose and those who lack accountability.





“5 kinds of humans you should never let into your space,” the caption on the video read. “If you encounter them, don’t be shy to run!!”





She explained further:



“People who have nothing to lose. Someone with nothing to use will people will drain you, distract you, redirect you from your purpose and embarrass you spiritually and physically. People who have nobody to call to order. These people you should run from them. It isn’t cowardly, it’s protecting your peace, integrity, space, spirit, destiny, and future,” she said in the video.





In an additional caption, she emphasized her point, writing:



“RUN BABY RUNNNNNNN,I’ve been around long enough and seen enough to know better. I’m here to make sure you don’t repeat the mistakes I once made. To be continued,”





The actress, who recently visited a hospital in Abuja to pray for patients and offer support, stressed the importance of safeguarding one’s peace and future by being selective about the people allowed into one’s inner circle. Her advice has since sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms.



Watch the video below:



https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVTzktHCCFv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ede777dd-505b-4be0-aa4b-0b3c608cef8f