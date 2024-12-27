Tony Yayo Claims Diddy Snitched On Jay-Z To Divert Attention From His Trafficking Case

Asubstantial number of conspiracy theories have been shared in the media since Sean “Diddy” Combs’s arrest, especially after both he and fellow entertainment mogul Jay Z were hit with lawsuits.

Whether from a sympathetic or critical perspective, there are also some alleged rumors and rumblings online that the relationship between both of them is not one of respect or arms-length camaraderie, but rather a more sinister one.

Moreover, during his most recent VladTV interview with DJ Vlad, former G-Unit member Tony Yayo claimed that “the streets” are saying that Sean Combs snitched on Jay Z to “take the heat off himself.” The rapper’s assessment of the situation compared their superstar business acumen, their historic link-ups at Roc Nation brunches and other events, and their career-long relationship.

For that reason, Tony Yayo is of the opinion there are definitely many links between Diddy and Jay-Z that could suggest more direct communication these days. However, it’s still just a speculative allegation, especially considering that the Bad Boy executive’s team has also denied any criminal connection to his Roc Nation counterpart.

Records nonetheless show that this is actually not the first time that Tony made these claims, as he and Uncle Murda made similar comments to TMZ at an airport.

“I think Diddy paid someone to say that s**t about Jay-Z,” Uncle Murda claimed. “To get the heat off of hisself. Diddy looking bad out here. […] Gotta watch Diddy. He going through a lot right now.” “It sound like a money grab with that one,” Tony Yayo suggested earlier in December.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee, are in a war of words right now, as Hov continues to rally against his and Diddy’s accuser’s attorney.

Buzbee is also alleging that Jay is lying about his presumed innocence and his other legal claims about the lawyer. For now, all that spectators can do is compile the information they’ve seen and come to their conclusions while they wait in a court of law.