Top 10 richest countries in Africa in terms of natural resources:



1. Democratic Republic of Congo 🇨🇩(DRC): Cobalt, Copper, Diamonds, Gold, Tin, and Coltan – the DRC is considered the “geological scandal” due to its vast mineral resources, producing over 70% of the world’s cobalt.





2. Nigeria🇳🇬: Oil, Natural Gas, Coal, Limestone, Tin, and Iron Ore – Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and has significant natural gas reserves.





3. South Africa🇿🇦: Gold, Platinum, Diamonds, Coal, Iron Ore, and Uranium – South Africa is the world’s largest producer of platinum and gold.





4. Angola🇦🇴: Oil, Diamonds, Natural Gas, Iron Ore, Phosphates, and Copper – Angola is one of Africa’s top oil exporters and has significant diamond reserves.





5. Algeria🇩🇿: Oil, Natural Gas, Iron Ore, Phosphates, and Zinc – Algeria has vast oil and gas reserves and is a major exporter of natural gas to Europe.





6. Ghana🇬🇭: Gold, Oil, Diamonds, Bauxite, and Manganese – Ghana is one of Africa’s top gold producers and has significant oil reserves.





7. Libya🇱🇾: Crude Oil, Natural Gas, and Gypsum – Libya has the largest proven oil reserves in Africa..





8. Zambia🇿🇲: Copper, Cobalt, Gold, and Emeralds – Zambia is a major copper producer and has significant cobalt reserves..





9. Mozambique🇲🇿: Natural Gas, Coal, Titanium, Graphite, Tantalum, and Aluminium – Mozambique has significant natural gas reserves and is a major coal exporter.





10. Tanzania🇹🇿: Gold, Diamonds, Natural Gas, and Nickel – Tanzania is one of Africa’s largest gold producers and has significant natural gas reserves.



Compiled By: African Report files