TOP DRAGGING THE ZAMBIA ARMY INTO POLITICS: DEFENDING THE NATION IS NOT PARTISAN- Dr. Martin Mushumba

STOP DRAGGING THE ZAMBIA ARMY INTO POLITICS: DEFENDING THE NATION IS NOT PARTISAN

By Dr. Martin Mushumba

The recent attempts by some opposition political figures to politicise remarks made by the Zambia Army Commander on illegal mining are misplaced, irresponsible, and dangerous to national cohesion.

At the outset, it must be stated clearly and without ambiguity: the Zambia Army is not a political institution. It is a constitutional organ of the State, established to protect Zambia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security. Under Article 211 of the Constitution of Zambia, the Defence Force exists to:

Defend and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic

Assist civil authorities in times of emergency or threat to public security

Uphold peace, stability, and national security in accordance with the law

Further, the Defence Act empowers the Zambia Army to act against threats that undermine national security, public order, and strategic national resources, especially where such threats exceed ordinary policing capacity. Illegal mining squarely falls within this category.

Clearly, illegal mining is a security threat, and not a political talking point. Illegal mining is not a harmless informal activity. Globally, it has been a proven catalyst for instability, conflict, and state fragility. History consistently shows that states that hesitate in the face of lawlessness pay a far higher price later.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, illegal mining has financed armed groups and prolonged conflict.

In Ghana, it has devastated water bodies and forced military deployment to restore order.

In Nigeria, illegal mining has been linked to banditry, arms trafficking, and organised crime.

In South Africa, it has evolved into violent criminal syndicates operating beyond civilian control.

These are not distant lessons. They are warnings. With mineral discoveries in areas such as Mufumbwe, Kasempa, Mwinilunga, and Mpika, Zambia faces similar risks if illegal mining is tolerated. Unregulated miners undermine lawful mining, destroy the environment, deprive the State of revenue, and create lawless zones that threaten public safety.

There is no responsible government ignores such developments. Therefore, the Army Commander acted within his mandate when he issued a stern warning to illegal miners. The Army Commander’s remarks were not political statements. They were security warnings issued within the scope of his constitutional responsibility.

When a Defence Commander speaks on threats to national security, he is not campaigning, rather he is discharging duty. To suggest otherwise is either a gross misunderstanding of governance or a deliberate attempt to weaken key state institutions such as the Zambia Army .

It is telling that the loudest critics of the Army’s firm stance are those who show remarkable silence on the damage caused by illegal mining. But who really benefits from politicising illegality? One must ask:

Who benefits from disorder?

Who gains when mineral resources are looted outside the law?

Who profits when enforcement is weakened?

Certainly not the Zambian people.

Zambia needs organised, regulated, and lawful mining that contributes to national development, job creation, and community wellbeing. Illegal mining, like drug trafficking or smuggling, cannot be handled with leniency once warnings have been issued. The State has an obligation to act. The Zambia Army has a duty to support that action where national security is at stake in order for law, order, and development to prevail.

Dragging the Zambia Army into partisan politics for simply enforcing the law is reckless and undermines national stability. Let the Zambia Army do its job. Defending the country is not politics. Safeguarding mineral wealth is not politics. Protecting citizens from lawlessness is not politics. It is constitutional duty.

The author is a Public Policy Analyst