Tory Lanez Responds To Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order Petition

Tory Lanez has responded to a petition filed by Megan Thee Stallion seeking to place a restraining order on him in prison.

Representatives for Lanez (aka Daystar Peterson), in their response, said Megan and her legal team were “inappropriately” using the justice system.

The reply was reportedly filed with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on December 24, 2024.

t would be recalled that Megan filed a restraining order on Tuesday, December 17, requesting the Los Angeles Superior Court to prevent Tory Lanez (aka Daystar Peterson) from “orchestrating harassment” against her through third parties while in prison.

Court documents, available to some news outlets, alleged that Tory Lanez had been harassing Megan from prison through social media and utilizing third parties.

However, lawyers for Lanez have downplayed the motion, describing it as “a frivolous request” when Lanez had “zero direct contact” with the Cobra singer.

“When celebrity with millions of dollars and backed by large corporation disagrees with free speech or opinions, they weaponize the justice system, failing to understand that they are public figures, who voluntarily catapulted themselves into the limelight, unable to deal with the controversy and public opinions,” part of the motion cited by some outlets read.

Lanez is set to appear in court on January 9, 2025, regarding the restraining order.

Meanwhile, the court documents filed by lawyers said Megan’s restraining order request was responding to ridicule rather than “seeking actual protection.”

“Rather than rebut the commentary or debate the issues raised by Defendant’s comments so people can make up their own minds, Plaintiff has succumbed to the current trend of using the legal system in an attempt to cancel those opinions she disagrees with,” Lanez response said.

“He [Tory Lanez] does not have possession of a firearm and is unable to leave his current residence. Therefore, the incident alleged (which occurred 4.5 years ago) is no longer any form of current or future threat to the person seeking protection,” it stated.